marzi-full-web-series-available-online-for-free-download-in-hd-print

By Lekhaka |

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 17: 33 [IST]

Marzi, a crime thriller web series, was released recently. The web series that stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles, is based on the novel, Liar, which is written by BAFTA and Emmy nominated Jack and Harry Williams. Marzi revolves around a school teacher Sameera Chauhan (Aahana) who accuses Anurag Saraswat (Rajeev) of raping her while on a date, and what follows is a web of lies. The web series has got good reviews, unfortunately, like other new web series, this show too has been leaked online for free download that too in high-definition quality. Meanwhile, take a look at what the audiences have to say about Rajeev and Aahana-starrer show. Priti Sahu “#Marzi will keep you hooked from the first scene till the last, it’s a gripping thriller that boasts of an exciting script and bravura performance by you and #AahanaKumra Eye – Opening intelligent content. It’s a thought provoking And definitely a must watch.” Sakshi & Futkoon Sakshi Agarwal: U as Dr anurag saraswat 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻 🤩 totally loved the way u played this one @RK1610IsMe #marzi. Futkoon: #Marzi is best web series❤️ Shweta “Already watched… I must say you are amazing in such roles, And its difficult to see Handome you in negative light. Been a Mean character lately in all 3 Series. BUT as usual your craft is wonderful. Looking forward to next one 👍#Haqse #CLACM #marzi.” Nikunj Pranami “Thank you @RK1610IsMe & @AahanaKumra for being so brave and playing Anurag Saraswat in #MarziOnVoot with so much ease and dignity! You walked the tight rope and emerged a winner all throughAnurag and Sameera thank everyone for all the❣we have received for #Marzi on #gameoflies.” Joyeeta Dutta “Marzi is an awesome series!! Both of you are great actors and you guys deserve this appreciation. Loved every bit of it and hope to see you together soon!!♥.” (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Twitter) Also Read: Special Ops Full Web Series LEAKED Online For Free Download In HD Quality