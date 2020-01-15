mary-elizabeth-winstead-admits-divorce-aged-32-was-‘crazy’-before-dating-ewan-mcgregor

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has admitted her divorce aged 32 was a ‘turning point’ in her life.

The Birds of Prey star is currently dating with Fargo co-star Ewan McGregor, but from when she was 18 until she was 32, she was in a relationship with filmmaker Riley Stearns.

The couple – who met on a cruise – got married in 2010, but in May 2017, Mary confirmed they had separated.

And the actress marks her divorce as an ’empowering and important’ moment in her life.

Speaking to Glamour, Winstead said: ‘I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew.

‘All the way through my twenties I was trying very hard to keep myself the same, because another thing I heard a lot growing up was people saying, “you’re so great, never change”. You can take that to heart, in the wrong way, and try to keep yourself from growing too much because you don’t know what’s on the other side.’

The 35-year-old continued: ‘So I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s OK not to know where that change is going to take you.’

After her split from Riley, Mary went on to spark romance rumours with Ewan McGregor, 48, after they starred together in the third season of Fargo.

Ewan separated from wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis after he was pictured kissing Mary in a London cafe, and filed for divorce from Eve, with whom he shares four children, in 2018.

And the Star Wars actor suggested he was happier in his new relationship, telling Men’s Journal: ‘‘I am better. I am happier. I think that’s true.’

However, their romance came with plenty of drama, with Ewan’s eldest daughter Clara calling her dad’s girlfriend ‘a piece of trash’.

Mary is set to star as Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress, in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), alongside Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez.

The Suicide Squad spin-off sees Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn, although she has left the Joker, with Jared Leto not starring in Birds of Prey.

However, Mary’s beau Ewan is in the cast, playing Roman Sionis or Black Mask.

The leading ladies of Birds of Prey posed together for the Glamour UK digital cover, ahead of the film’s release next month.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is out on 7 February.

Read the full interview in Glamour UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island drama ahead as new boys enter villa tonight after Ollie Williams’ shock exit

MORE: Tyga styles out Love Island star Eve Gale’s DM claims for flashy Paris fashion show





