mary-berry-reveals-kate-is-a-‘normal’-mum-who-was-‘nervous’-ahead-of-christmas-tv-appearance

Queen of baking Mary Berry has revealed that the Duchess Of Cambridge was “nervous” ahead of her appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas.

Mary, who was speaking on Lorraine, also revealed that Kate and her husband Prince William are “just like you and I”.

The TV baker teamed up with Kate – who celebrates her 38th birthday today (January 9) – for the festive special.

Kate was “nervous” ahead of her TV baking appearance (Credit: BBC)

Mary also revealed that it’s clear to see just how in love William and Kate are.

Read more: Bookies slash odds of Meghan announcing second pregnancy this year

She told Lorraine: “It was such a huge honour. They are just like you and I, a really lovely couple.”

She makes her own children’s birthday cakes, just like a normal mum.

The morning after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior royals, Mary added that Kate and Will “want to do that they can for their country”.

“They love each other and they want to do what they can for their country,” she said.

Mary spilled the beans about baking with Kate (Credit: ITV)

Mary also revealed that Kate was nervous ahead of her stint baking alongside the cookery queen.

Read more: Princess Charlotte turns trendsetter as her name takes top spot on girls’ baby names list

“I promise you, Catherine said: ‘I’m nervous,” And I said: ‘What do you think I am!'”

Asked about the duchess’s baking skills, Mary said: “She is good at piping.”

She added: “And of course it’s her birthday today and she makes her own children’s birthday cakes, just like a normal mum.”

Mary looked thrilled when Lorraine asked her about Prince Louis’s first word (Credit: ITV)

Mary also seemed flattered that “his version of Mary” was one of their youngest son Prince Louis’s first words.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.