Marvel’s Shang-Chi Temporarily Stops Production as Director Self-Quarantines

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has temporarily shut down production while director Destin Daniel Cretton awaits coronavirus test results. Star Simu Liu has updated Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on social media. It was just yesterday that we received confirmation that the movie was shooting in the form of some unofficial set images. MCU fans were excited, but skeptical at the same time, due to the coronavirus. Productions all over the world are starting to either shutdown or relocate because of how fast it’s spreading, while movie release dates are getting pushed back.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has self-isolated under the recommendation of a doctor. The movie is currently shooting in Australia. According to a letter sent to cast and crew, it was revealed that they were going to suspend first unit production, “until he gets the result this coming week.” The letter also noted that they were using a lot of caution in handling the situation. Tom Hanks is also shooting a movie in Australia and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu decided to address the production suspension on social media. While production is delayed, it seems they are looking to get back to work in the coming days, or even weeks. Whatever the case may be, it appears that Marvel Studios and Disney are being overly cautious. Liu had this to say.

“Per the news you’ve now doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing. I’m super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don’t be racist!”

Australia currently has 156 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3 people have died thus far. Shang-Chi could go on to finish shooting in a timely manner if Destin Daniel Cretton tests negative. If he tests positive, production will either halt for at least 14 days for quarantine time, or it may cease altogether, which really depends on further spreading. It would not be entirely surprising to see the production close up shop for the next few months, especially since just about everything else is getting postponed or outright cancelled.

Disney has revealed that Mulan and the seemingly cursed New Mutants have been delayed from opening in theaters. They have yet to comment on the standalone Black Widow movie, which is set to hit theaters in May. However, it is more than likely just a matter of time before the Natasha Romanoff project gets postponed due to the coronavirus concerns. As for Shang-Chi, we’ll really have to wait and see how Destin Daniel Cretton’s test results pan out. You can check out Simu Liu’s Instagram message to MCU fans below.

