marvel’s-runaways-season-4:-release-date,-cast-and-more.-everything-you-nee-to-know!

The Marvel series, Runaway, will not be coming back with its fourth season. The series streaming on Hulu has been canceled after the third season. Hulu had declared again in November 2019 that the third season of Runaway will be the final season of the series. This has been a piece of disappointing news for the fans of Runaway.

There aren’t any official reasons known for the cancellation of the show after three seasons, but it is speculated that the cancellation is due to the decline in the viewership of the show.

In an interview with ew.com, showrunners told the reason behind an abrupt season finale, “We’re treating this like a series finale,” Schwartz said, “But we always want to have the potential for another story out there whether it’s something that we get to see onscreen or something that lives on in the imagination of the audience.”

Savage also said, “I think the most important thing was we just wanted the audience to feel like this group was very much together, solidified as a family, and that if they were hoping their last runaway adventure was in the rearview mirror they were probably wrong about that and there would be more to come.”

The cast of Marvel’s Runaways Season 4

The world-saving teenagers consisted of Rhenzy Feliz as Alex Wilder, who is the leader of Runaways, Ariela Barer as Gertrude Yorkes, Sulkin as Chasestein, Lyrica Okano as Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner as Karolina Dean, Allegra Acosta as Molly Hayes Hernandez. The PRIDE consisted of Angel Parker as Catherine Wilder, Annie Wersching as Leslie Ellern Dean, and Ryan Sand as Geoffrey Wilder.

About Marvel’s Runaways Season 4

The online television series is based on Marvel Comic by the same name written by Brian Kay Vaughan. The series streamed on Hulu and was co-created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. This series is also included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The debut season released on 21 November 2017 and continued till 9 January 2018. The Marvel series is a superhero teen series. The series consists of three seasons so far. The debut season consisted of 13 episodes, whereas the other two consecutive episodes consisted of 10 episodes.