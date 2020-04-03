marvel’s-runaways:-is-season-4-the-end-of-the-popular-web-series!!?-[latest-updates]

Marvel’s Runaways is a web series created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage for Hulu. The show was originally supposed to be a movie, but it got shelved. This was due to the massive success of The Avengers.

The project was then picked up by Marvel Television to be made into a web series in 2016.The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season.The first season was released on November 21, 2017, and continued till January 2018. The show was renewed for a second season, which released all the 13 episodes on December 21, 2018. The third season of ten episodes was released on December 13, 2019.An official date has not been set for the last season, but it might follow the trend set by previous seasons and come out in late 2020.Nothing can be said right now, due to the Corona outbreak.The show follows the story of six teenagers who come from different backgrounds. They unite against a common enemy – their criminal parents, collectively known as the Pride.

You might have understood where the title of the show comes from.It is surprising that the show is canceled after season 4, considering the fan-following it has. It even has a 7.1/10 rating on IMDb, whereas an 87% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. So, why was it canceled?

A survey showed that less than a million people streamed the show in the first week of its broadcast. This resulted in Hulu backing off from investing their money in a nearly-dead scheme like that.The show will air a final season but nothing is set in stone after that. Another streaming service or Production house may pick it up later but nothing can be said at the moment.