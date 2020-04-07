marvel’s-loki-tv-series:-release-date,-cast,-episodes,-plot,-expectations.-are-we-getting-tom-hiddleston-as-loki-or-not?-every-details-you-should-know!

Marvels are best known for their superhero films. But have you heard of any such series? Well, if not, then they do have some superhero series in their hands, and recently they are releasing one of the existing characters, that is, Loki. We will get the whole story of Loki in the form of drama. Marvel Loki is an American web series.The Marvel Loki is created for Disney +, and it is created by Michael Waldron, and he is the one who has written the script of the series. The series is directed by Late Hereon. So when are we getting Marvel Loki?The whole series is set in Marvel Comic Universe. It is based on Marvel Comics with the same name, that is, Loki. The release date of Loki is yet not confirmed, but according to the prepared schedule of makers, it will be releasing somewhere in early 2021. It will have six episodes. The episodes will be released weekly, not at one time.The characters of Marvel Loki are yet not completed, and the whole cast is yet not decided. But there are some characters who will be there for sure, one of them is the lead Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston because we cannot imagine anyone except him in the character of Loki. There are some casts who will be there in the series, but their roles are yet to be revealed. They are- Sophia So Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Ra. There will be a guest appearance too, that is of Richard E. Grant.The plot of the series will be related to the film Thor. We first saw Loki in the movie Thor of 2011. Loki is actually the brother of Thor, an adopted one. He will be traveling back to the past, and then his story would be told. We all are familiar with the concept of time traveling of characters in Marvel, and the same would be the Loki himself.It would be interesting to see Loki in a series of six episodes. The story of Loki must be told. Fans of Marvels are really very happy because they wanted to see the whole of a Loki. So let’s wait for any further news related to Marvel Loki.