marvel’s-falcon-and-the-winter-soldier-forced-to-stop-production-after-earthquakes-strike-puerto-rico

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been forced to halt production after a planned shoot in Puerto Rico was called off over the earthquakes.

According to Deadline, the Marvel show, which is due to launch at the end of the year, hit a major snag when preparation for the shoot, set to start this week, had to be pulled over the natural disaster.

It is now believed they will move to a new location as Puerto Rico recovers once again from huge devastation on their island – with an estimated $100million (£76,863,950) in damages caused by quakes that reached up to 6.4 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes are the worst the country has seen for more than 100 years, made worse by the island’s current recovery from Hurricane Maria in 2017, which had devastating effects on the whole country including a mass power outage.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s release date has not yet been revealed, and it hasn’t been confirmed if it will be moved in light of the setback in production.

Show production was confirmed by leading man Anthony Mackie (aka Falcon) who revealed his first day on set was in November 2019.

The series will follow him and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on a series of missions and adventures as they get used to life without their third team mate, Captain America (Chris Evans).

The series is due on Disney around August, and will see The Falcon and The Winter Soldier team up for a series of missions and adventures – loosely based off the comic books of the same name.

Daniel Brühl has been confirmed to return as villain Zemo, while Emily VanCamp will also come back as Sharon Carter, Peggy’s daughter.

On his return to the suit, and his future as the potential Captain America, Anthony told Deadline, ‘You know what, to be honest, it’s very emotional.’

‘I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people.’

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier airs in late 2020 on Disney .





