Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Halt Production: Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

All of Marvel’s Disney+ shows have halted production due to coronavirus concerns. The studio previously announced that they were suspending their big screen projects, so it was really only a matter of time before the TV aspect was announced. All of Hollywood is trying to figure out what to do and suspending production has been occurring frequently over the past few weeks. In addition to the entertainment side of things, Disneyland and Disney World are now closed as of today. This is only the fourth time in history that Disneyland has shut down and it has never been closed for weeks like it is now.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision have all suspended production. As for the rest of the Disney+ shows that are in development, they will continue to be worked on remotely. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to halt production in Easter Europe earlier in the week and were set to return to Atlanta for more. However, that will not be the case. It is unclear how long these shows will be suspended, but it will likely be for at least two weeks.

Shang-Chi suspended production for two weeks when it was revealed that director Destin Daniel Cretton was awaiting his coronavirus test to come back. The movie is currently suspended in Australia, which is where Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus. The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk have all been put on hold as the world tries to figure out what to do next with the pandemic.

Marvel currently has Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If…?, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye all in the pre-production process. Jeremy Renner has recently been training to get back in Clint Barton shape and it looks like he’s going to have so more time to do so. However, gyms will likely be one of the next things to get shut down as entire countries go on lock down. Italy has been in quarantine for days and it was just announced that Spain and France will follow suit in attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading any further.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut this summer and its release date should not be impacted unless this all gets a lot worse in the coming weeks. Loki is set to premiere next spring and WandaVision will hit Disney+ by the end of the year. Hollywood could lose up to $20 billion when all is said and done, though things could likely get worse before they get any better. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. For now, Disney is being extremely cautious with their cast and crews. Variety was the first to report on the Marvel Disney+ shows temporarily suspending production.

