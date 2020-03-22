marvel-has-reportedly-met-brie-larson’s-demands-to-lead-the-new-team-in-‘avengers-5’

Brie Larson’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have just expanded. After bringing in over $1 billion at the box office with Captain Marvel and appearing in the highest-grossing film of all time in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel reportedly wants Larson to lead the new team in Avengers 5. How will fans react to Larson taking on an even bigger role in the MCU?

‘Captain Marvel’ overcomes challenges

Marvel’s casting of Larson as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, was met with plenty of skepticism. Prior to the release of Captain Marvel in 2019, fans started a campaign in an effort to have Larson replaced.

All the negative attention went away after the film proved to be

a massive success at the box office. Larson went on to reprise the role in Endgame

and is poised to be an important part of the MCU moving forward.

That said, fans continue to speak out against the actress. A small number of viewers have even started a petition to have Larson removed and replaced with someone that adds more diversity to Marvel’s lineup.

There is little doubt that the studio is aware of the backlash, but that did not stop them from moving forward with Larson in a big way.

Larson a leader in ‘Avengers 5’

Marvel has not released any information regarding Avengers 5, a project that was missing from the Phase 4 titles. The movie is not expected to come out until Phase 5 at the earliest, which gives the studio plenty of time to build a new roster.

A lot can change before Marvel starts development on Avengers

5, but an inside source just told We

Got This Covered that the studio has agreed to let Larson lead the

new team of Avengers.

Now that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johnasson) are gone, Captain Marvel is the obvious choice to lead the new group.

Considering how fans reacted to Larson’s casting, it is safe to assume that they will not be thrilled by the news.

The source also noted that the studio plans on paying Larson the same as her male counterparts, a move that is definitely a step in the right direction.

Is Captain Marvel turning evil?

While it sounds like Captain Marvel will be leading her fellow superheroes into battle in Avengers 5, there is a competing theory about her role in the upcoming crossover.

According to We Got This Covered, an insider claims that the studio is thinking about turning Captain Marvel evil in the film.

The source says that Carol will be possessed by some kind of alien entity, which is similar to what happened to Jean Grey.

Under the control of the entity, Carol will turn on her friends, who will team up to take her down.

Marvel, of course, has not confirmed these rumors, so fans will likely have to wait until we get closer to production to find out what is really going on.

Will She-Hulk also be in ‘Avengers 5’?

Marvel has done a great job keeping spoilers to a minimum. But the studio may have recently released a major plot detail about Avengers 5.

Producers recently released a casting call for the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk. The studio is looking for an actress between the ages of 26 and 34 to play the lead character in the series, whose real name is Jennifer Walters.

The last line of the casting call reveals that the character

“is a future member of the Avengers,” which might mean She-Hulk will

make the first big jump from the small screens to the MCU.

In the comics, Bruce Banner gives Jennifer a blood transfusion to save her life. This gives her powers similar to Hulk, though she does have an easier time controlling her transformations. The character will make her debut in the show, which will premiere on Disney+.

Marvel has not released a timeline for the premiere of Avengers 5, though most reports have it opening in theaters beyond 2022.