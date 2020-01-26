marton-fucsovics-vs-roger-federer,-australian-open-2020:-live-score-and-latest-updates

It was all going so well for Roger Federer, who swept aside Filip Krajinovic in the first round (6-1, 6-4, 6-1), then danced past Steve Johnson in the second (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) only to get embroiled in an absolute monster match against John Millman in round three. Having been four points down, and two points from defeat, in the final-set tie-break, somehow Federer reeled off six points on the trot to win one of the great tie-breaks of his career.

Simon Briggs watched it all unfold, calling it “one of the great feats of escapology”. A mere 40-odd hours later, the world No 3 is back to face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, the unseeded Hungarian who dumped out Denis Shapovalov, the world No 13, in the first round.