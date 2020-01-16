martin-lewis-issue-warning-to-gmb-viewers-booking-a-holiday-this-month

Money expert Martin Lewis has issued a stern warning to anyone booking a holiday this month.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain (16.1.20), Martin urged viewers to take action before they book their break.

Martin warned viewers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Martin Lewis: 11million people are overpaying for their energy bills

Martin strongly recommended that viewers protect their booking and get travel insurance or else potentially lose money, especially with recent troubles affecting travel companies such as FlyBe and Thomas Cook.

You need cover from the moment you go, yet far too many people book a holiday and then leave the cover until later.

“You need cover from the moment you go, yet far too many people book a holiday and then leave the cover until later,” he said.

“Sadly too often I hear stories like ‘I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, I was due to go on holiday in six weeks, but now need chemo. The airline won’t refund my ticket, what can I do?'”

“But far too often there’s nothing you can do.”

Travel insurance is a must (Credit: Pexels)