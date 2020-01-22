martin-keown-makes-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-sacking-prediction-after-burnley-beat-manchester-united

Arsenal legend Martin Keown does not expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to still be in charge of Manchester United come the start of next season.

Solskjaer initially impressed at his former club after replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in December 2018, but results and performances quickly fell away.

Manchester United suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Wednesday evening and Keown says ‘alarm bells are ringing’.

‘They’re 30 points behind [Premier League leaders and arch-rivals] Liverpool so alarm bells are ringing,’ Keown told BBC’s Match of the Day.

‘I don’t think he’s going to last beyond the end of the season. I know people are saying he needs more time but this is Manchester United, it’s a massive football club.’

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville added: ‘It’s a massive concern. I think they’ve got to stick with him.

‘The squad looks light. I think they need two signings in this window to have any success this season.

‘There’s bits I see in them which makes me think they’re progressing but it’s just that lack of quality overall.’

Solskjaer, meanwhile, reacting to the Burnley defeat, said: ‘At one point it felt like we were creating openings and didn’t take them. We hold our hands up, it is not good enough.

‘Burnley scored one wonder goal and one you see them score all the time. When you are dominating and you don’t have that cutting edge to score that was disappointing.

🗣️ “We hold our hands up, it wasn’t good enough…the boys are giving everything they’ve got… …We’re still fifth in the table.” Are those answers going to be enough to satisfy Manchester United fans? 🎙️ @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/PmJz9cxFXx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2020

‘When they scored, we didn’t have an answer. The players are giving everything, they have done absolutely fantastic so far this season but they know it wasn’t good enough tonight.

‘The boys looked mentally tired towards the end, we didn’t find that creativity. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

‘When you are at Man Utd you are privileged because you are playing for the best club in the world.

‘Sometimes you go through periods like that and it is a test I am sure they are going to come through.’

Burnley boss Sean Dyche added: ‘I’m very pleased with that. We know it’s a tough place to come and it was a good performance from us. We scored two very good goals.

‘They didn’t find any killer moments, which was very pleasing. Strong, fit and organised will never go out of fashion.’

MORE: Ferdinand makes excuse for Solskjaer’s struggles at Man Utd after Burnley loss

MORE: Neville and Keane accused of keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Man Utd job





