martin-adams-backed-by-players-to-lead-the-bdo-as-wolfie-backs-change-of-hierarchy

BDO players are backing three-time world champion Martin Adams to take the reins of the organisation as the legend of the oche has backed a change at the top.

The BDO World Championship is underway and there have been some fantastic matches already, but there are some serious problems within the set-up.

Ticket sales have been poor, which has been visible at times already at London’s O2, with the crowd sparse behind the players and this has had an impact on prize money.

Still not officially confirmed, the prize money has been significantly reduced, leading to Fallon Sherrock pulling out of the tournament.

The World Championship moved from the Lakeside to the O2 this year and in a bid to regain some cash, ticket prices have increased, something that Adams believes was a mistake, as was moving the event at all.

‘I still believe the BDO can be successful. But one of the worst moves was to pull the world professional out of Lakeside and put it on at the O2,’ Wolfie told the Sun.

‘So many people that were regulars at Lakeside and who would save up all year to go for the whole week, they aren’t going.

‘It’s a totally different environment, it’s more expensive. So a lot of people who would be there, won’t be.

‘It would be a very sad day if it was the last BDO worlds.

‘Some personalities need to move on from their current positions as they aren’t doing the BDO any good.’

Wolfie named no names, but much criticism has been leveled at current BDO chairman Des Jacklin, who has overseen the move to the O2 and the dramatic cut in prize fund at the organisation’s biggest event.

There have been some calls for Jacklin to be replaced and whispers among players that Adams is the right man to replace him at the top.

Current Italian Open and Slovak Masters champion Tony Martin says that he has spoken to a number of veteran BDO players and they believe Wolfie is a ready-made leader.

‘Martin Adams is the person we should be looking at to be in charge of the BDO,’ Tony Martin told Metro.co.uk. ‘He’s got the contacts in TV, he’s also good friends with [Lakeside owner] Bob Potter, get it back to Lakeside, and Martin’s a player, he knows what players need and want.

‘I spoke to players in Italy, you’ve got an answer there with Martin, sitting in front of you. He’s got the TV contacts, he’s respected, he knows all the people in and out of the game, people would trust him. But the current board’s there, you can’t just say “give us a job.”

‘I think Des is trying to steady a sinking ship that’s he’s took over, I’m not saying I’m great friends with him. I do think he’s tried to steady the ship, make some drastic cost-cutting exercises, but sometimes you have to ask for help. Until you ask for help, the finger gets pointed.

‘I was there when he put his spiel forward for taking over, it was about getting sponsors on board, but it hasn’t materialised.

‘I think they should have done it one more year at Lakeside, steadied the ship then maybe move when sponsors are in place, then make a proper decision once they are in place.’

The BDO’s future will hang in the balance after the World Championship comes to a close and the financial situation becomes more clear.

The organisation are hoping for late boosts in ticket sales over the remaining days of the tournament, which comes to a close on Sunday.

