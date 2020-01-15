martijn-kleermaker-insists-‘fool’-des-jacklin-must-resign-as-bdo-chairman-after-prize-money-mess

After the confirmation of the huge cut in prize money at the BDO World Championship, Dutch star Martijn Kleermaker has called on chairman Des Jacklin to resign from his post.

The players’ fears were confirmed on Tuesday night when they were told the winner of the men’s event was getting just £23,000, down from £100,000 last year and the lowest top prize since 1989.

A cut was announced just four days before the tournament began, but the details of the huge slash to prize money were only confirmed after the event had been played.

The prize fund eventually ended on £164,000, down from last year’s £329,000, but slightly up from the announced bare minimum of £150,000.

Kleermaker, who fell in the last 16 of the event to Paul Hogan, says Jacklin is trying to spin the feeble prize fund as a success and he has has had enough of his false promises and failures.

‘I think everybody knows the relationship between me and Des isn’t good,’ Kleermaker told Metro.co.uk. ‘On social media and television I’ve spoken about him and most of the time it is negative.

‘Now, for me, it’s done. I really hate that guy.

‘He says to everybody that he’s making the BDO better and better but I don’t know how he sees that, because in my opinion it’s going worse and worse and this was the biggest thing, the prize fund, that’s too much.

‘Four days before the event, sending an email! At least a couple of weeks before everything should be done.

‘Four days before we’re getting an email saying he can guarantee £150k, then last night he sent an email saying, “you will be relieved to know the prize fund is £164,000” and we’re like okay, it’s still £200,000 less than you said at the beginning of the year so don’t be a hero, you’re still a fool.’

Although the final numbers were not officially confirmed until Tuesday night, Kleermaker had a good idea of the figures even before his second round defeat to Hogan, which made performing all the more difficult.

‘I already knew it for a week,’ said Martijn. ‘On 6 or 7 January, Wesley Harms went to Des’ office to ask him about the prize money and Des showed him this prize money.

‘I came in the building and Wes showed me a picture of it, it’s £77,000 less than the year before so from that moment I knew, we’re fucked, we’re screwed.

‘We’re really annoyed, we’ve worked hard all year to reach the worlds, it’s the biggest tournament, but the prize money is less than a Euro Tour in the PDC.

‘I had to play Paul Hogan a day or two after that. Richard Veenstra was practicing for his game and he heard before his game, so he was annoyed and it’s not nice to hear these kind of messages.

‘We heard the prize fund would be halved, everybody thought it was still a lot of money, £50,00 for the winner, it’s still a lot for the BDO. First or second round player, two or three thousand pounds is pretty okay.

‘But now, if you come from Australia or New Zealand, it costs you more money than you earn in the first round.

‘I’ve got £3,000 but if I look at what the whole week cost me, it’s £1,600-£1,700 euros: renting an apartment, flights, tickets, eating, drinking, taxis every day were £50. It costs a lot of money and now the prize money is ridiculous.’

The Dutch Giant, who stand 6’8″ tall, believes that Jacklin is shirking his responsibilities to the players by allowing the uncertainty to rumble on through the World Championship and not take ownership of what has gone wrong in the BDO.

‘As the big man from the BDO you have to make things clear for the players because without the players there is no BDO,’ the Dutchman continued.

‘He’s not there for the players, every time I look for him he is away hiding somewhere. He doesn’t want to talk to the players because he knows we are mad.

‘He blames social media, he says its not his fault, but he has to make the decisions, he has to take responsibility for it and he doesn’t do his job.

‘He needs to step out and somebody else can have a shot at it.

‘His communication is really bad, it’s his biggest problem, he doesn’t communicate with people. Nothing is 100% clear, every day is different rules, it’s really strange.

‘He’s quit social media, he doesn’t answer emails. He has a ‘Des and Paula’ Facebook account but that’s no good, when I send him a message I don’t want to talk to his wife.

‘The only way to contact him is by email, because when I call him he doesn’t answer, but he won’t answer his emails in seven days.

‘I saw him in the World Championship very shortly, in the break of my first match he was near the practice boards and as I went in, he went out.

‘Five seconds and then he was away. He was always on his own because he’s a little bit scared of us because we have a lot of questions and he doesn’t have the answers.’

Kleermaker is going to the PDC’s European Q School on Thursday to try and win a Tour Card and bring his BDO days to an end.

A vast number of BDO players are heading to the event in Hildesheim or the UK event in Wigan as they look to jump ship.

The 28-year-old says the players feel helpless to do much about the situation in the BDO, other than making their concerns known.

‘There is nothing the players can do,’ said Kleerkmaker. ‘He has to leave or it will go more downhill.

‘The counties in England can vote but they don’t care at all, they will just do their thing and he will go on and on.

‘The only thing we can do as players is talk negative about him and say, “Des go away, step out, we need somebody else, somebody who is capable for this job.”





2020 BDO World Championship prize money Men’s



Winner: £23k



Runner-up: £10k



Semi: £5k



Quarter: £4k



R16: £3k



R32: 2k



Last 40: £1.5k Women’s



Winner: £10k



Runner-up: £4.5k



Semi: £2k



Quarter: £1k



R16: £500

Kleermaker is ready to take on the mammoth 300-plus field in Germany and forge a career in the PDC, but he does still see a future for the BDO if changes are made.

‘It’s the hardest Q School ever,’ he continued. ‘In Heldesheim we’ve got 332 people and in England there are 521.

‘I was looking at the list and there are a couple of really good names, so it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough, but it has to be done, because the BDO at the moment looks like it’s finished, so we have to go on.

’20 years ago, everybody starts at the BDO, the Lakeside, the World Masters, it all starts at the BDO. Now the PDC is massive.

‘I think still you can make something of it but you need the right people behind it. Less money, but still you can make good tournaments and a good organisation.

‘But at this moment, no.’

