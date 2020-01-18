martha-stewart-wouldn’t-buy-gwyneth-paltrow’s-vagina-candle,-but-knows-‘horny-guys’-would

Martha Stewart blames ‘horny guys’ as the reason that Gwyenth Paltrow’s now-infamous vagina-scented candle has sold out.

The iconic TV chef appeared on Andy Cohan’s Watch What Happens Live when she was asked by the host whether she would purchase the newest piece of Gwynnie’s Goop merchandise.

The candle in question famously carries the scent of the Shakespeare in Love star’s vagina. The odd product went viral after it was listed for $75 (£57) on Goop, with many people seeing the candle as peak Goop thanks to the lifestyle website’s tendency to host out-there products (like those infamous jade eggs to put in your vagina, that you totally shouldn’t use by the way).

‘I wouldn’t buy that candle,’ Martha told Andy. ‘Not necessarily.’

The presenter asked the 78-year-old what the candle selling out ‘says about America’ and let’s just say, we think Martha’s cracked the code on the specfic demographic for genitalia-scented candles.

‘I think it’s not America,’ she theorised. ‘I think it’s guys who are horny.’

Well, that’s one way to put it!

The product in question has seen its own storm of publicity following its launch, but the Marvel star behind it says it’s all ‘good controversy.’

The 47-year-old spoke at the National Retail Federation on Tuesday, where she blamed sexism for the controversy against Goop, saying she ‘rubbed people the wrong way’.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star – yes, Gwyneth, you were in that movie – said: ‘If you are in the news and it’s driving traffic to your site, it’s not a bad thing.’

The controversy has obviously worked, as the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle is currently out of stock on Goop.

A description on the site read: ‘This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.)

‘It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.’





