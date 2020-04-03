marshmello-and-southside-link-up-with-saint-jhn-and-giggs-for-‘been-thru-this-before’

Producer Marshmello and 808Mafia’s Southside join forces with Saint JHN and Giggs for the effortlessly smooth track “Been Thru This Before.” The grime-inspired offering fuses Marshmello’s captivating production with hard-hitting bars.

Directed by Myles Whittingham, the visual is set in an ominously hazy forest. Sinister figures wearing animal masks gather on the scene with mystic artifacts like gargoyles, a crystal ball, and an old cabin to offer a heightened sense of suspense. Giggs’ gruff delivery lays down the song’s hook as Saint JHN’s musings cut through over a feathery flute mix. “We been through all of this before, duckin’ from the law / Hopin’ that forever comes, knowin’ this is life / But only life that we saw, pistols in a drawer,” Saint JHN raps.

The track arrives after a prolific year for Saint JHN. The singer’s 2019 sophomore effort Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs saw features with big-name artists like Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lenny Kravitz, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Saint JHN has since been celebrating his success and “Been Thru This Before” is his first track of 2020.

Watch the “Been Thru This Before” video above.

