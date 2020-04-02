marrying-club-&-casual-wear,-gmbh-ss20-is-here-to-shop

Born out of an affinity with Berlin’s club scene, and addressing a list of much wider themes including climate change, overconsumption, and diversity, designer Serhat Isik and photographer Benjamin Alexander Huseby launched GmbH in 2014. Since then, the brand has collaborated with heavyweights likes ASICS and Helly Hansen. Showing no signs of slowing, GmbH SS20 just dropped online.

The German label’s recently-arrived collection repeats its recognizable blend of the provocative and the ready-to-wear, and it’s available to shop at MATCHESFASHION now. From transition-ready casual pieces such as fleece jackets and long-sleeve tees to standout vinyl trousers, check our guide to GmbH’s latest drop below.

Shop GmbH SS20 at MATCHESFASHION.

Windbreaker Jacket

See, GmbH isn’t all about harness- and zip-heavy garments. Made in Latvia from ultra-lightweight nylon shell, this windbreaker is on the more subdued side of Huseby’s and Isik’s output.

Zip Shell Trousers

GmbH has become well-known in the industry for its riffs on Berlin’s famed industrial clubwear aesthetic. The zip-shell pants, boasting abstract cargo pockets, metallic eyelets, and adjustable cuffs, are a perfect example.

Biker Denim Jeans

Bearing magnified metal hardware, including an exposed front zip and buttons, you probably wouldn’t want to wear these all-white denim jeans to a Berlin club. Perfect for Spring/Summer, though.

Organic-Cotton Fleece Jacket

GmbH adds this new variation of its previous collection’s grey and black fleece jacket, this time dressing it in khaki green and cream for the warmer weather. Another example of the brand supplying casual gems that’ll contrast nicely with its more out-there pieces.

Double-Zip Vinyl Trousers

Out-there pieces such as these vinyl pants. They’ll see (and probably hear) you coming.

Organic-Cotton Fleece

The brand’s fashion industry commentary, which happens via its design and production, keeps overconsumption a key theme. Pieces such as this olive green organic-cotton fleece are produced using deadstock fabrics from Milanese factories.

Harness Jeans

In another reference to the underground night happenings of the German capital, this pair of blue jeans are topped off with a harness feature. They’re also made from organic and recycled cotton to reduce water usage.

Eye-Embroidered Long-Sleeved T-shirt

The evil eye is another recurring theme across the brand’s SS20 line which hit the runway in Paris earlier this year. Here it’s used on a second skin-style sportswear long-sleeve.

Eye-Embroidered Tank Top

Taking influence from their cultural heritage, the label’s co-founders make use of the eye emblem again on this club-ready tank top. Layered straps take things back to Berlin after dark once more.

