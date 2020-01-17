Marmite launches new Smooth Peanut Butter – much to the delight of one celebrity fan

The good people are Marmite seem determined to throw one conundrum after another at us.

First they asked if we loved or hated the yeasty spread and attempted to hypnotise “haters” into liking it.

Now they’ve been wondering if we prefer crunchy or smooth as new Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter launches.

Crunchy or smooth? Now you can have both (Credit: Marmite)

After a nationwide “Nuterendum”, in which Marmite asked consumers if they preferred crunchy or smooth peanut butter, the results are in.

And, not unlike many political votes, the nation appears to be divided, with 48% of the nation opting for smooth and the remaining 52% looking for a crunchier texture.

No doubt because the results were so close, Marmite has decided to please both sides of the argument by releasing the new silky smooth Marmite-flavoured peanut butter.

I need some now! How do I get it here in West Hollywood?

And, for those of you who think Marmite and peanut butter is a bizarre flavour combination, the concoction does have celebrity backing.

None other than Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman revealed he was a fan of the two breakfast staples – mixed together by his own fair hands – last year.

Love it or hate it? John loves it (Credit: ITV)

However, when he found out that Marmite was actually bringing out its own Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter, he couldn’t wait to get his hands on a jar.

“I need some NOW!” John wrote on Marmite’s Instagram post.

“How do I get it here in West Hollywood?” he asked.

Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter launched in Morrrison’s this week (Credit: Marmite)

And, we have it on good authority that John is “also excited” about the brand’s new launch.

Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter is on sale now at Morrison’s and costs £2.50 for a 225g jar. It’ll be available nationwide in February.

It’s time to stock up, John!

