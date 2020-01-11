marmalade-roly‑poly-pudding-recipe

I like to cook the pudding in muslin, but you must remember to soak and then squeeze the cloth before dusting with flour. This prevents the pudding from sticking when you try to release it. If this is too much trouble, then great results can be achieved by baking the pudding, as this results in a crust.

You will need a piece of muslin about 50x 40cm to make this.

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

250g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

125g shredded suet

25g caster sugar

100-200ml milk, as needed

300g marmalade or jam

METHOD