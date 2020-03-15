Marlon Wayans Dropped His Pants Over Jennifer Hudson’s Performance.

Marlon Wayans posted a video clip in which we can see Jennifer Hudson performing Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s 1968 single Ain’t No Way. Hudson who is an Oscar and Grammy recipient perfectly garnered the attention of her audience while she was performing the single.

“sang his drawers off”

At sometime Marlon Wayans was featured through the camera. Wayans was seen with his pants down to his ankles and his sweatshirt was down to his hips. When Hudson noticed him he thrusted his hips towards her and repeated the lyrics of the song. Hudson laughed at him and walked away. Upon witnessing all this someone in he background voiced out, “I hate you.” Someone else said that Marlon Wayans should be put in a home ASAP.

In the caption, Wayans wrote that Jennifer Hudson is the best Karaoke singer ever. He also wrote that one should watch the entire video of her singing. He said that Hudson “sang” his drawers off.

People in the room were laughing at Wayans tactics. Hudson was back to her singing and was also chuckling in between as the comedian again tried to tuck his pants down to his feet.

Hudson and Wayans in the same movie

Hudson had also shared a clipping from probably the same event earlier this month. She wrote in its caption about how Marlon Wayans wanted the both of them to sing a duet and how this moment was captured. She shared that she had many great moments during the shoot of the movie Respect.

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson are starring in the movie Respect which is the biopic of Franklin. The movie will be releasing in October 2020 and will also star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Bilge and many others. Hudson was chosen by Franklin herself to portray her and Wayans will be playing the role of her first husband.