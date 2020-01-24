marks-and-spencer-launches-massive-90%-off-clearance-sale

Marks and Spencer has finally launched its much-loved 90% off clearance sale and people can’t get enough of the deals.

The sale includes some items that are priced at just £1, and shoppers are sharing their receipts to show off the amazing savings that they’ve made.

The excitement was started after one shopper posted a receipt of their bargains on money-saving website Hotukdeals.com.

‘90% off M&S starting tomorrow,’ they wrote underneath the uploaded image of their receipt.

‘Just popped in M&S tonight and they were reducing the sale stuff to 90%. Got 2x Star Wars onesies for £2.89 each an Olaf onesie for £2.69 and boys hoodie for £1.59’

For extra clarification, an admin at HotUkDeals added under the original post: ‘FYI, stock will be limited and vary from store to store – 100% worth going within the first 24-48 hours to get the best picks on stock.’

So, if you want to get your hands on one of these rare deals, you had better be quick.

Now, other bargain hunters have started sharing details about the bargain’s they’ve found on the money-saving site.

Shoppers have also been sharing their bargain stories on the money-saving blog.

‘I went in on my way to work this morning and wasn’t expecting much. But very pleased – have managed to get a few jumpers for me, sis and mum,’ said one.

‘A jumpsuit, dress and trousers, ooooh and PJs.’

Another added: ‘Yes I popped in at 17.50 and went on a desperate dash for onesies for my kids as my boiler has broken, and they’d reduced them to 90% for me and other people buying sale stuff.’

The 90% off sale is only available in physical stores, so you’ll be out of luck if you start hunting online. So it’s definitely time to head to the high street.

MORE: You will lose more weight with intermittent fasting, but Mediterranean diet is healthier long-term

MORE: Ask these 15 questions to check if your relationship is doomed

MORE: The Cod’s Scallops in Nottingham crowned the UK’s best fish and chip shop