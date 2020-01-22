market-owners-to-stand-trial-over-farmer’s-death







Tragedy: Harry McAnespie

The owners of a Co Tyrone livestock market are to stand trial on health and safety charges following the death of an elderly farmer, who succumbed to injuries after an incident involving a bullock.

Harry McAnespie (80) suffered severe head trauma at Clogher Mart on June 23, 2018.

He was airlifted to hospital but passed away in the early hours of the following day. The Health & Safety Executive launched an investigation which led to proceedings against Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court, the company was represented by director Edwin Boyd. Charges included two counts of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, as well as non-employed persons who may be affected by exposure to risks.

Mr Boyd confirmed he understood the charges against the company, and did not object to the court proceedings.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his or the company’s behalf at this stage.

A prosecution lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.