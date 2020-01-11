mark-wright-excites-fans-as-he-announces-big-job-news

Media personality and TV reality star Mark Wright has added another role to his showbiz CV – afternoon weekend radio host.

The TOWIE favourite, 32, returned to “playing the freshest feel good hits” for Heart Radio last summer after concluding a stay in Los Angeles as a US TV entertainment correspondent.

He previously hosted a Club Classics programme for the radio network every Friday and Saturday evening before that.

But now Mark – married to ex Corrie star Michelle Keegan – has announced his gig has been shifted to a weekend daytime slot – and he was clearly delighted about it when telling his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

He captioned a snap of himself in a recording studio: “So I have some exciting news, well for me anyway, depends how you wanna see it ha.

“I have a new role on the biggest commercial radio network in the UK.

“I will now be taking over your whole weekend afternoons.

“Every Saturday and every Sunday from 12-4pm I will be on your radio @thisisheart chatting to you and playing you the biggest feel good tunes there are.”

Fans and celebrity pals were equally as pleased over Mark’s big move, with several TOWIE stars among those offering Mark their congratulations.

Also wishing Mark their best were the likes of Olly Murs, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold, Richard Bacon, Denise Van Outen and Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez.

“Love it Wrighty gwan son I’ll be tuning in geez,” promised Olly.

“Attaboy Sparky,” offered GMB correspondent Richard.

And former Blue Peter presenter Richard added: “That’s great you badass.”

Fans were also pleased with one person saying: “Good luck well done,” while another wrote: “Yeyyyyyy can’t wait to hear it.” (sic)

A third added: “Amazing news.. congratulations.”

As well as his radio presenting duties, Mark also tried his hand at hosting This Morning last summer as he filled in for Phillip Schofield – but viewers were divided over how he performed in the role.

He and his family history were also the subject of a compelling episode of BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2019 which saw a stunned Mark discover his ancestors suffered religious persecution during the Spanish Inquisition.

