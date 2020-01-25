mark-wood-shows-his-speed-as-he-torments-south-africa-with-both-bat-and-ball

Mark Wood produced the second quickest wicket-taking delivery by an England bowler to fire his side into a strong position in the final Test against South Africa.
On a day when England were relieved to learn that Ben Stokes had escaped a ban for his foul mouthed tirade at a supporter, Wood dismissed Pieter Malan with a delivery timed at 94.4mph, the quickest wicket-taking ball by an Englishman since Steve Harmison in Perth more than 13 years ago.
Wood finished the day with three for 21 to leave South Africa 88 for six, still 312 runs behind England’s first innings score.
Wood had earlier hit three sixes in a last wicket stand of 82 with Stuart Broad. Wood scored an unbeaten 35 as he set a new record for the tenth wicket partnership at the Wanderers with Broad, who helped himself to 43 against a demoralised South Africa.
Wood was only passed fit on the morning of the match and England were worried about how his his body would cope with two Tests in little more than a week. But he is revelling in his form after missing so many games with injury and is bowling quicker than ever.
“I want to affect games of cricket for England, and winning the series would mean a hell of a lot to me,” he said. “It’s something you aspire to do, affect games. To be able to win a series away from home against a quality opposition would be especially pleasing for me after coming through some hard times. Plus having an iconic stadium and quick pitch, gives you extra incentive to impress.”
Wood revealed his batting has been improved by hours spent in the indoor cricket centre in Newcastle with his wife Sarah and father, Derek, feeding the bowling machine and banging the ball in short to prepare him for quick South African pitches.
“I was buzzing with the six over extra-cover. Externally you have to act all professional and that, but internally I was like ‘what a shot that was’. I was trying not to look too buzzing,” he said. “[In the nets] my wife’s laughing telling me to get in line. She’s hit me a couple of times, my Dad as well is particularly spicy but Chris Silverwood is the worst because he laughs when he hits you. You would think the England coach would be more supportive but he just laughs, he’s still got a fast bowler in him I think.”
Wood’s Durham team-mate Stokes had earlier been fined 15 per cent of his match fee, around £2250, and handed one demerit point for swearing at a supporter on the first day. Stokes pleaded guilty to a level one charge for uttering an “audible obscenity” when he told a supporter ‘come and say that to me outside the ground you ffour-eyed c”. He now has one point on his disciplinary record. Four points over two years triggers a suspension.