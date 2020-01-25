mark-wood-shows-his-speed-as-he-torments-south-africa-with-both-bat-and-ball

Mark Wood produced the second quickest wicket-taking delivery by an England bowler to fire his side into a strong position in the final Test against South Africa.

On a day when England were relieved to learn that Ben Stokes had escaped a ban for his foul mouthed tirade at a supporter, Wood dismissed Pieter Malan with a delivery timed at 94.4mph, the quickest wicket-taking ball by an Englishman since Steve Harmison in Perth more than 13 years ago.

Wood finished the day with three for 21 to leave South Africa 88 for six, still 312 runs behind England’s first innings score.

Wood had earlier hit three sixes in a last wicket stand of 82 with Stuart Broad. Wood scored an unbeaten 35 as he set a new record for the tenth wicket partnership at the Wanderers with Broad, who helped himself to 43 against a demoralised South Africa.

Wood was only passed fit on the morning of the match and England were worried about how his his body would cope with two Tests in little more than a week. But he is revelling in his form after missing so many games with injury and is bowling quicker than ever.