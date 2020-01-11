mark-wood-fit-and-ready-to-resume-speed-gun-battle-with-jofra-archer

Mark Wood is close to full fitness and ready to resume his partnership with Jofra Archer, providing England with a big boost as they look to build on their Cape Town Test win.

Wood has not played since the World Cup final in July, when he picked up a serious side injury straining every sinew to bowl at 95mph and win the trophy for England. He also underwent knee surgery, a cartilage clean out, during his time off and has spent his time in South Africa building up his fitness.

Wood is unlikely to be risked in Port Elizabeth this week with England ready to hold him back for the bouncier pitch and altitude of Johannesburg, where pace at the Wanderers could be just what the team needs to edge a close series. But Wood bowled 35 overs last week in the nets and believes he can offer Joe Root another pace bowling option as England look to make changes this week due to James Anderson’s injury.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m 100 per cent because I haven’t bowled the full amount of overs that I should have,” he said. “I got through 35 overs last week, which is probably similar to a Test match week, but having not bowled competitively since the World Cup it is about keep building.

“I’ll be putting my name in the hat for this next game, but it will be up to the management as to whether I’ve bowled enough and am ready to go. If the management were to look at my style of bowling and think it could be beneficial then my name is in the hat.”