mark-wahlberg-stars-in-boston-based-netflix-original-‘spenser-confidential’

Mark Wahlberg will star in an upcoming Netflix original about an ex-cop and an aspiring MMA fighter who unravel a twisted murder conspiracy in Boston’s criminal underworld.

“Spenser Confidential,” directed by Peter Berg, is an American mystery drama and represents the fifth collaboration between Berg and Wahlberg, who worked together on the 2013 war film “Lone Survivor,” 2016 disaster drama “Deepwater Horizon,” 2016 Boston Marathon bombing drama “Patriots Day,” and 2018 action thriller “Mile 22.” The film is an adaptation of the Ace Atkins novel “Wonderland,” based on the Spenser character in Robert B. Parker’s series of detective novels, the 1980s ABC show “Spenser: For Hire,” and several TV movies.

In the film, ex-cop Spenser (played by Wahlberg), moves in with aspiring MMA fighter Hawk (played by Winston Duke). “Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide,” Netflix tweeted Friday in a thread offering a taste of what’s to come in 2020.

Details about the production — then called “Wonderland” — emerged in June 2018, and filming began in Boston shortly after. Scenes were shot on Peverell Street in Dorchester where Wahlberg lived during his teenage years.

The film also stars Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, and Donald Cerrone.

“Spenser Confidential” is scheduled to be released March 6, 2020.