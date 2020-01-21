mark-wahlberg-brings-fists-and-laughs-in-first-trailer-for-boston-set-‘spenser-confidential’

The first trailer for “Spenser Confidential” hit the internet on Monday, giving audiences a first look at Mark Wahlberg as the wisecracking police detective made famous in author Robert B. Parker’s series of novels, the 1980s Boston-set ABC series “Spenser: For Hire,” and several TV movies.

Wahlberg debuted the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday, telling the host that “Spenser: For Hire,” which ran on ABC from 1985 to 1988, was one of his favorite shows growing up.

“It was actually shot in Boston,” Wahlberg said. “So it was one of the few times I actually saw neighborhoods I grew up in and I was familiar with on television.”

The film’s plot follows Spenser (Wahlberg), who is now an ex-cop and planning to leave Boston for good after doing a prison stint thanks to a corrupt boss on the police force. But first he decides to help his old boxing coach Henry (Alan Arkin, “Argo”) with promising amateur fighter Hawk (Winston Duke, “Black Panther”). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up dead, he teams up with his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger, “Instant Family”) and Hawk to solve the mystery and bring the bad guys down.

The film was shot in Boston and nearby towns including Malden, Raynham, Revere, and Weston in late 2018, with crews even filming on the street Wahlberg grew up on in Dorchester.

Wahlberg told DeGeneres that he thought there was potential for Spenser to turn into a franchise for Netflix.

“He just can’t keep his nose out of other people’s business, especially if anyone has been done wrong,” Wahlberg said. “A lot of humor, and [it’s] based on a series of 48 books, so we’re hopefully doing a couple more of them.”

Co-starring Marc Maron (“Glow”), Bokeem Woodbine (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), and Austin Post (better known as rapper Post Malone), “Spenser Confidential” lands on Netflix March 6.