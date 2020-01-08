mark-ramprakash-backs-england-star-jofra-archer-to-step-up-after-‘desperately-disappointing’-james-anderson-injury-setback

Mark Ramprakash has backed England fast bowler Jofra Archer to fill the void left by James Anderson after his ‘desperately disappointing’ injury setback.

Anderson, who is England’s record wicket-taker, has been ruled out of the remaining two Test matches against South Africa after injuring a rib in the series-levelling win in Cape Town.

The 37-year-old had only recently returned to the side, having also struggled with side problems last summer, and took seven wickets as England won in Newlands for the first time since 1957.

Former England batting coach Ramprakash insists Anderson’s injury blow is ‘desperately disappointing’ but says Archer is capable of stepping up in the absence of the veteran bowler.

Archer has made a bright start to his international career – taking 22 wickets in four matches during last summer’s Ashes – and missed the Cape Town Test due to a minor elbow injury.

Reacting to Anderson’s injury, Ramprakash told Sky Sports: ‘It is desperately disappointing for Jimmy, for the team and for the England fans.

‘He worked very, very hard to get back to full fitness and then played in the first Test in Centurion. He wasn’t quite at his best there but boy did he bowl well in Cape Town.

‘He played a huge part in that vital win for England so it’s really disappointing, especially as it is quite a serious one. A side injury for a bowler is not something to be taken lightly.’

Asked who should replace Anderson in the third Test, which starts on January 16 in Port Elizabeth, Ramprakash said: ‘For me, Archer.

‘He’s had a superb time in Test cricket really since he’s come in. Yes, he’s a bit experienced at this level but the only way he will get better is by playing.

‘He has all the attributes to have a really successful international career.’

Anderson has taken 584 wickets in 151 Tests since making his England debut in 2002 and Ramprakash believes he would have had a ‘big say’ in the remaining matches against South Africa.

‘It is concerning,’ the ex-England batsman added. ‘I know him personally and he’s been a tremendous professional for England.

‘He’s got a stellar record and he’s such a great competitor. In terms of England’s remaining matches on this trip, he would have had a big say.

‘He had regained that high standard of bowling in Cape Town so his absence is going to hurt England. It’s a big blow for Joe Root.’

