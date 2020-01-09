mark-pougatch-dropped-from-bbc-radio-5-live:-‘this-was-not-my-decision-but-on-we-go’

Mark Pougatch, the veteran sports presenter, has been dropped by BBC 5 Live as the station goes in search of a younger audience.

Pougatch has been with 5 Live since its inception in 1994 and was one of its most popular voices, presenting coverage of football, cricket, rugby and major sporting events.

The BBC said in a statement: “Mark is a brilliant broadcaster who has been an integral part of 5 Live Sport for years. Recently he has been presenting fewer programmes because his other commitments have grown and he has now decided to move on. We wish him well.”

But that statement was contradicted by Pougatch, who clarified that he had wanted to stay with the station. He told his followers on social media: “Just so we’re clear this was not my decision but on we go.”

It is understood that 5 Live bosses told Pougatch, 51, that there was no longer any work available for him. He was last heard on the station during the Champions League Final in June.

5 Live listeners were up in arms on social media, describing the decision as “baffling” and “clueless”. One said that the BBC “seems to be getting rid of the calmer voices who can paint a picture on the radio and replacing them with shouty loud presenters.”

Jeff Stelling, the Sky Sports anchor, said: “Sad that his total professionalism will be replaced by someone who is considered to be more in touch with the youth of today, even if they know sod all about football or interviewing. He can’t say it so I will.”

Mark Chapman, the BBC sports presenter, praised Pougatch as “a sensational broadcaster with the highest of standards”. AP McCoy, the former jockey, said Pougatch’s exit was a “big loss” for 5 Live.

Pougatch maintained that there are no hard feelings. “After an incredibly happy time there I’ve come to the end of the road now at BBC Radio 5 Live,” he said.