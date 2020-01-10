mark-paul-gosselaar-‘confirms-he-will-join-saved-by-the-bell-remake’-as-zack-morris-so-we-can-all-rejoice

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, aka Zach Morris from Saved By The Bell, has apparently confirmed he’ll be starring in the reboot.

The daytime TV hunk left hearts shattered when he claimed back in September that he hadn’t been approached to appear in the reboot – despite being the main character.

But it’s all worked out alright in the end! We think…

Mark-Paul reportedly assured fans he will be in the revival, during an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour.

‘Everybody can sleep well at night,’ he said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The star also said he believes his former castmate Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in the original series, ‘has been engaged with’ the project.

‘It looks like you will have us in some capacity,’ he added.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Mark-Paul’s rep for comment.

Mark-Paul is already starring in Mixed-ish, a prequel to the comedy Black-ish, on ABC, a competitor to NBC’s streaming service.

A series regular is restricted to appearing in three episodes of another show, according to industry standard soooo we may not get to see all that much of Mark-Paul.

The popular show is being revived after 30 years and will reportedly see the return of Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as Slater and Jessie.

Josie Totah has been cast as the most popular girl in school, while John Michael Higgins will replace Dennis Haskins’ Principal Belding.

The reboot, picking up decades after the original series ended, will apparently see Zack as a California governor who comes under fire for shutting low-income high schools.

Mark-Paul previously claimed in September that he wasn’t invited to star in the reboot, which is, frankly, a bit weird.

He told Variety: ‘I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning. Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of “huh” response.’



