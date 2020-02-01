Mark Noble: West Ham need five wins to be safe and I'm confident we can achieve that

Sometimes, even after a defeat and once you’ve got over that initial disappointment, you can feel more positive about the future.

One such example was in 2007 when, with 10 matches to go, we were bottom of the League and staring down the barrel. Then we played Tottenham. We were unlucky to lose 4-3 but it was almost like the cork had been taken out of the bottle. We then lost just two of our remaining matches and finished 15th!

On Wednesday, we lost 2-0 to the best club side in the world, but one of their goals was a penalty and the other a breakaway. We, on the other hand, had four good chances.

Jeremy Ngakia, ‘Jez’ as we call him, came in at right-back after training with us for, at most, 10 times. He’s a great kid, wants to learn and only knew he was playing a few hours before the game when we had a team meeting. That’s another one from the academy, which is good news.

We said afterwards that if we can create chances against Liverpool, then we can do even better against the teams around us. We probably need five wins to be safe and I’m confident we can achieve that, starting against Brighton, who were the first team I scored against in my West Ham career. Another one tomorrow would certainly be handy.

I remember that day clearly because it was my cousin’s birthday and the family were meeting up in a pub in Upminster. I went there after the game thinking I would have a quiet couple of hours having a couple of drinks with my family, but when I went in it was absolute carnage and I can remember thinking, “This is wicked — just what I want”. That was in January 2007 and, believe me, those intervening 13 years have gone so quickly.

We have to recover quickly after Wednesday, while Brighton have had plenty of time to prepare, but we’re all fit now and I don’t think it matters much. We’re conditioned to cope with that and we’ll be fine.

Tomorrow marks two more milestones, with Aaron Cresswell playing his 200th game for the club and Angelo Ogbonna his 150th, if selected, if course.

West Ham are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference (REUTERS)



They are both vital members of the team. They both speak up if they need to and they’re both great to have around the place.

Angelo has always been quick and strong, but his positional play has improved a lot as he’s got older, while Aaron was a fantastic signing from Ipswich and has played regularly for us since he joined in 2014. He demonstrated that you can pluck real quality players from the Championship.

I always remember caning Angelo in his first training session. We were playing a game where, if you scored, your whole team had to be over the halfway line. His team scored and I could see he was in his own half. The manager asked him if he was over the halfway line and he said: “Yes.”

I said: “You’re lying”, but he didn’t understand until I showed him the video afterwards and we had a good laugh.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Liverpool | 29/01/20

I was disappointed with my booking in the Liverpool game and what I would say is that every time I go to ground now and make a tackle, I am a nervous wreck.

I got a yellow on Wednesday night for my follow through. I honestly don’t know how you can tackle fairly on the ground and avoid that. Yet, if you don’t make the tackle and the opposition go on and score, you get blamed for that.

For the remaining hour on the pitch I couldn’t touch anyone. Sometimes I look at the game and think, “Where is it going?” I used to fly into tackles and mistime some but I can’t do that anymore.