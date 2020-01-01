mark-noble-inspired-west-ham-mark-david-moyes’-return-with-heavy-victory-over-bournemouth

There was no reintroduction of David Moyes to the West Ham crowd, but the Scot could not have wished for a better return to the club that 18 months previously had decided he was not good enough for them.

Even VAR was on the side of Moyes, as it helped to award the Hammers a penalty and overturned what would have been a late red card for left-back Aaron Cresswell.

While there was a distinctly familiar feel about the home side’s latest manager, there was also something reassuringly predictable that it was Mark Noble who inspired the first win of the latest Moyes era.

Noble had been West Ham’s top scorer of the past decade with 44 goals, so it was fitting that he should open the club’s account of the 2020s.

The 18th-minute goal, which came courtesy of a deflection off Lewis Cook, also meant that Noble has already ensured that he has now scored in the Premier League in 14 consecutive calendar years (2007-2020).

Noble and Moyes could, however, be grateful to Bournemouth’s abject first-half performance which allowed West Ham to effectively secure a vital three points before the break.