mark-noble-inspired-west-ham-mark-david-moyes’-return-with-heavy-victory-over-bournemouth

There was no reintroduction of David Moyes to the West Ham crowd, but the Scot could not have wished for a better return to the club that 18 months previously had decided he was not good enough for them.
Even VAR was on the side of Moyes, as it helped to award the Hammers a penalty and overturned what would have been a late red card for left-back Aaron Cresswell.
While there was a distinctly familiar feel about the home side’s latest manager, there was also something reassuringly predictable that it was Mark Noble who inspired the first win of the latest Moyes era.
Noble had been West Ham’s top scorer of the past decade with 44 goals, so it was fitting that he should open the club’s account of the 2020s.
The 18th-minute goal, which came courtesy of a deflection off Lewis Cook, also meant that Noble has already ensured that he has now scored in the Premier League in 14 consecutive calendar years (2007-2020).
Noble and Moyes could, however, be grateful to Bournemouth’s abject first-half performance which allowed West Ham to effectively secure a vital three points before the break.
Both teams went into the game on the back of awful runs that had seen them win just two of their previous 13 league matches and sink towards the bottom three.
Bournemouth are now in the relegation zone and, despite a crippling injury list, questions must be asked of manager Eddie Howe following this capitulation.
Robert Snodgrass beat Jefferson Lerma far too easily before teeing up Noble for his opening goal and the Bournemouth defending was similarly bad for West Ham’s second.
Sebastien Haller’s volleyed finish may have been spectacular, but he was given too much space to set himself to connect with a Ryan Fredericks cross from the right.
Howe seemingly did nothing to deal with the fact that Bournemouth were struggling to contain West Ham’s attacks down the right and it was from that side that Noble won the penalty from which he killed the game in the 35th minute.
Noble knew exactly what he was doing as he cut into the area and got his body in front of Harry Wilson, who duly did enough to convince referee Graham Scott and the video assistant referee Peter Kirkup to award a spot kick.
The midfielder simply does not miss penalties and he comfortably beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to put West Ham three goals up.
Lukasz Fabianksi had been able to watch most of the first half and was finally tested in stoppage time, when he palmed away a well-hit shot from Diego Rico.
Moyes had made four changes from the West Ham team that were beaten by Leicester City’s reserves to seal the fate of Manuel Pellegrini.
But he did not do anything particularly clever in attempting to utilise the energy and endeavour of Noble and Snodgrass, which made it all the more alarming that Bournemouth failed to compete.
Howe sent on Ryan Fraser and Junior Stanislas for the start of the second half, but Cook had to make an excellent interception to stop Pablo Fornals adding to the scoreline shortly after the restart.
When West Ham’s fourth goal came in the 67th minute, it was once again aided by some terrible defending from the visitors.
Declan Rice was allowed to spray a cross-field pass out to the left and Felipe Anderson cut inside Simon Francis far too easily before outpacing the Bournemouth captain and slipping the ball under Ramsdale.
Moyes gave Anderson a hug as he immediately replaced him with Manuel Lanzini.
Other than his team’s defending, Howe must also be concerned by the form of striker Callum Wilson, who has not scored since the home draw with West Ham in September.
Wilson’s season has been disrupted by injury, but he has now failed to score in any of his last 13 Bournemouth appearances.
There looked to be little argument against the decision of referee Scott to send off Creswell for a wild two-footed lunge on Fraser, but the offence was downgraded to a yellow card by VAR before Dominic Solanke could only head against the post from close range.
It may not be a romantic return, but Moyes can feel encouraged that the first game of his West Ham comeback has at least got the club looking upwards again. They might even dare to say his name out loud in the not too distant future.
