mark-hamill’s-cut-zombieland-cameo-was-filled-with-star-wars-jokes

Following the release of a cameo scene that would have featured Patrick Swayze, the writers behind Zombieland have now released the script pages for a scene that would have included a cameo from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Taking to social media once again, writer Paul Wernick explained that he and his fellow writer Rhett Reese crafted their Mark Hamill cameo script after both Patrick Swayze and action superstar Sylvester Stallone rejected them. Sadly, at the time Swayze was losing the fight against pancreatic cancer and was simply too ill to work at all. The reason as to why Stallone refused remains a mystery at this time.

Much like the Patrick Swayze script reveal, Wernick has posted the pages from the Mark Hamill scene for all to enjoy during this time of self-isolation in the hopes that he can provide some light relief during this stressful time.

The scene contains a very similar set-up to the Bill Murray cameo that features in the final movie, only in this version our intrepid group enters a celebrity mansion and finds it covered in Star Wars memorabilia. Woody Harrelson’s character, Tallahassee, then confesses that he looked up to Luke Skywalker as a kid and was made fun of for it.

The scene then plays out much differently to the Bill Murray one, with Tallahassee then revealing that he once had the honor of meeting Mark Hamill in Las Vegas before the apocalypse, buying him a cocktail and spitting in it, thanking him for the bullying he suffered due to his love for Star Wars. The two then fight with Hamill declaring that should the two ever meet again that he would break Tallahassee’s face. Ultimately, Tallahassee gets his final vengeance by killing Hamill in the scene to hilarious effect.

The scene is great as well as being littered with references to a galaxy far, far away, and although the Bill Murray cameo in the final movie is excellent, and definitely a highlight, it is hard not to wish we had seen this Mark Hamill scene play out on the big screen. Much like Murray, Hamill is the kind of actor who does not take himself too seriously, and would easily be able to parody himself convincingly.

The first Zombieland follows Jesse Eisenberg’s nervous and neurotic character Columbus, a college student who joins forces with three eccentric strangers to survive the zombie apocalypse and travel through the southwestern USA to a safe haven. It took ten years for the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap to hit screens, with the movie picking up with our Zombie slaying group now living in the White House.

They decide to travel to Graceland in Memphis, and along the way, they encounter other post-apocalyptic warriors and a group of survivors who find refuge in a commune. The scrappy fighters must now rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they soon find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies.

The movies are popular for a reason. Led by a charming ensemble cast, Zombieland and its sequel provide a welcome dose of humor within the confines of this zombie-apocalypse world. This comes to us courtesy of Paul Wernick’s official Twitter account.

