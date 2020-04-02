mark-hamill-remembers-his-‘star-wars’-costar-andrew-jack-with-online-salute

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has tweeted out his condolences to the friends and family of Andrew Jack, who appeared in two of the series films with Hamill. Jack passed earlier this week at age 76 from COVID-19 complications.

“I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted and beloved by all who knew him,” Hamill said.

Jack played Major Ematt in two Stars Wars films and had a voice role in a third. He appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Earlier, Joonas Suotamo — who played Chewbacca — posted a tribute to Jack on Twitter.”Today we learned that a member of our Star Wars family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Suotamo wrote. “In addition to playing Major Ematt in The Force Awakens, his work as a dialect coach on TFA, Solo, & other SW films revealed a man who was passionate & caring for both his work and those around him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

In addition to his acting work, Jack was a dialect coach in Hollywood. He worked with actors on Men in Black: International, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok and two of the Avengers movies. He also worked with Christian Bale on his voice for Batman Begins and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on DC’s upcoming The Batman.

I’m so sorry and saddened to hear we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted & beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family. 💔 #RIPAndrew https://t.co/rwL9N1uHEk

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 2, 2020

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.