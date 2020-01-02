mark-hamill-actually-had-two-roles-in-star-wars:-the-rise-of-skywalker

Mark Hamill might only have appeared in a cameo role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – but it turns out the franchise legend also had a secret second role in the film.

An early scene sees the Resistance gain some vital intel from an alien by the name of Boolio – who lost his life in the process of helping our heroes.

And it turns out that Hamill voiced the character, which was officially credited to ‘Patrick Williams’ – a pseudonym that the Luke Skywalker actor has confessed to using in the past.

Hamill also had two roles in The Last Jedi – in which he appeared far more prominently – playing a second character besides Luke in a casino.

And at that time, he told CinemaBlend, “If I did have billing, in the past as a pseudonym I’ve used a combination of my brothers’ names, and I call myself Patrick Williams.”

So, we can be pretty certain in assuming that it was indeed Hamill who provided his voice for the role of Boolio.

Earlier in the week, Hamill took to Twitter to have his say in the ongoing debate about whether Finn and Poe should have ended up together.

He wrote, “Luke never met either Finn or Poe, so what they do behind closed doors, I guess I’ll never know… But I would like to also note that love is love, whatever floats your boat. #LGBTerrific”