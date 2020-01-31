mark-brennan:-physique-of-british-man-reported-missing-sooner-than-christmas-found-on-yacht-reach-jamaica

The most fresh headlines in your inbox

The physique of a British man, who used to be reportedly sailing solo around the sector, used to be found aboard a 30ft yacht off the flit of Jamaica.

Mark Brennan, 42, from South Shields, used to be reported missing on December 21 and his boat the Avrio used to be closing spotted reach the Jamaican flit.

Port Antonio police in Jamaica acknowledged the physique as Mr Brennan after the yacht used to be found around 72 nautical miles north-west of Ocho Rios, based on local reports.

They’re stated to be investigating the invention.

Northumbria Police confirmed a 42-one year-feeble man from South Shields used to be reported missing on December 21 after he had assign flit to the Caribbean from the UK.

“Enquiries absorb been ongoing to designate him, and now we absorb since been made mindful that authorities in Jamaica absorb recovered a physique on a ship,” a spokesman stated.

“A formal identification course of is ongoing nevertheless it completely is suspected that the physique is that of the South Shields man.

“The linked authorities in Jamaica are conducting enquiries to set the motive at the help of demise and we can continue to enhance their investigation at the side of the Foreign and Commonwealth Space of enterprise.

“The actual person’s family are being provided enhance by officers they in most cases absorb requested that their privateness is respected at present.”