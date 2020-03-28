Mark Blum, actor of Crocodile Dundee, You and Desperately Seeking Susan, died at 69 due to the result of complications from COVID- 19! Read to know all details.

A veteran and American actor Mark Blum who is best known for the movies, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ and ‘Crocodile Dundee’ has died due to the complications from COVID-19, the disease related to coronavirus, as per the news on Thursday. He was 69 years old.

Blum has played the role of Gary Glass in the ’Desperately Seeking Susan’. He is the husband of New Jersey homemaker Roberta Glass, played by Rosanna Arquette. He was also associated in the New York theatre community which frequently appears on Broadway. Mark Blum was a regular player in Playwrights Horizons.

His co- actor, Madonna from Desperately Seeking Susan has posted about him on social media showing his grief. She wrote, ‘I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!’

She also warned about the virus to not take it lightly and follow the precautions and quarantine rules.

Blum was active in the Screen Actors Guild, having served on the New York and national boards, as per the union.

The Union President, Gabrielle Carteris said, “This is a painful loss to our SAG-AFTRA family”. Mark Blum understood that all performers working in this industry share the same employers and that our strength depends on our unity. He was a visionary.

Rebecca Damon who is the executive vice president of the New York local applauded for the late actor.

She told that, ‘Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human’. Many other actors show their grief on such a shocking event.