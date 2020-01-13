Marisa McGlinchey: As Stormont returns, dissident republicans’ thoughts turn to Scotland – and Brexit







New Decade, New Approach has been greeted by the so-called ‘dissident’ republican base without much enthusiasm either way. After a three-year suspension, the content of the deal fails to provoke much of a response among a base who are fundamentally opposed to Stormont.

So-called dissident or radical republicans fundamentally reject the Northern Ireland state, which was created out of partition, and adhere to the traditional republican position which rejects any form of an internal solution.

The dissident base comprises a wide spectrum, from the armed groups such as the Continuity and New IRAs, to independent republicans who are highly critical of the continuation of an armed campaign.

However, opposition to partitionist Stormont unites the base, who have described the internal power-sharing as a “sectarian carve-up” between the DUP and Sinn Fein.

The bitter and entrenched divide between the Sinn Fein, or Provisional, world and the dissident republican constituency can be viewed through the lens of reform versus revolutionary change.

Radical republicans reject any reform within a six-county basis, instead advocating revolutionary change leading to a new Ireland in the form of a 32-county sovereign republic.

Independent republican Tommy McKearney of Monaghan has commented on Stormont: “As it stands, they are bound by the prevailing winds from London… their economic strategy is merely the administration of, at best the tinkering with, the decisions of London.”