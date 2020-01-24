mario-kart-tour-teases-new-valentine’s-day-themed-event-and-character

Mario Kart Tour’s next event is set to begin at the end of the month, and a new outfit for Baby Peach has been teased.

The current Mario Kart Tour event is already winding to a close, so developer DeNA have announced the next tour and teased a bit of the content players can expect.

Unsurprisingly, it will be a Valentine’s Day themed event, which means we can expect to see a lot of pink and heart decorations littered throughout the tracks.

The official Twitter account has also provided a hint for a new character that will be a potential unlockable for the duration of the tour. It’s pretty obvious, though, that it will be Baby Peach, who we can safely guess will have an angel/cherub outfit to match the occasion.

Buckle up for the heartwarming Valentine’s Tour, starting Jan. 28, 10 PM PT! Here’s a sneak peek at a new driver…could it be Cupid coming to spread the love? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/S5LrfiIf5m — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 24, 2020

All of the previous tours, though, have offered two new characters that can be acquired, so unless this Valentine’s Day tour is an outlier, there is still one other character to be revealed. Our guess is that it will be another of the baby characters or one of the princesses (maybe Peach in her wedding dress from Super Mario Odyssey?).

You can also see in the image that the Paris course will be coming back, which we haven’t seen since the game’s Paris tour in November.

We might even see a new course be added to the game. The Ice tour brought in two classic courses from old games, so we can probably expect to see at least one included in the next tour. A good choice would be Royal Raceway from Mario Kart 64, which got a fancy HD makeover when it was included in Mario Kart 8. Its visuals would perfectly compliment the Valentine’s Day theme.

The second multiplayer test is currently available as well. But unlike the previous one, this is available to all players and allows you to play against nearby players using location data or random opponent’s worldwide.

Mario Kart Tour is available now for iOS and Android.

