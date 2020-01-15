mario-kart-tour-gets-new-n64-track-and-ice-themed-characters

Mario Kart Tour is embracing the bitter cold of winter with its newest content, including a classic course and three more characters.

With the New Year well and truly begun, Mario Kart Tour has ended its themed tour and swiftly moved onto something more suitable for the winter season: an Ice Tour.

Much like the previous tours, this will last for two weeks and brings with it a slew of cups and challenges to partake in. But the big draw, as always, is the new content it provides.

First of all, three additional characters will be available from the Pipe, the game’s gacha mechanic where players can spend rubies to unlock a random character, kart, or glider. Technically none of them are new though and are simply variations of other characters.

They are Penguin Luigi (a reference to New Super Mario Bros. Wii, which featured the Penguin Suit as a power-up), Wintertime Peach (wearing one of her outfits from Super Mario Odyssey), and Ice Mario (the form Mario takes when using the Ice Flower in Super Mario Galaxy).

Interestingly, both Penguin Luigi and Ice Mario bring a brand new item with them that only they can use – the Ice Flower. It functions exactly like the Fire Flower, except it apparently can freeze opponents and send them sliding across the track.

You can acquire Ice Mario straight away by purchasing the Ice Mario Pack, which also comes with 90 rubies, but it does cost £38.99.

Of course, there are new karts and gliders as well, like the P-Wing, which has returned from Mario Kart 8, though a few of them are re-skins of previous ones, like the Blizzard Parasol, which is just the Peach Parasol but blue.

As for the new course, it’s Mario Kart 64’s Frappe Snowland, which is pretty simple in terms of course layout and appearance, although it has an infamous reputation among some players for being easy to exploit. Speedrunners have managed to clear a single lap in less than 10 seconds. It’s unlikely that these exploits have been carried over to Mario Kart Tour.

The Ice Tour will run until 29 January.

