mario-gotze-teases-liverpool-move-as-he-talks-up-relationship-with-jurgen-klopp

Mario Gotze is set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and appears open to a move to Liverpool to link-up with his mentor Jurgen Klopp.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Dortmund expires at the end of the season and, although the club are interested in renewing his deal, the player is thought to be after a new challenge.

That new challenge could be at Anfield where his former manager Klopp is in charge, a man he has held a close relationship with for many years.

Gotze came through the ranks at Dortmund, spending 2001-13 at the club, before leaving for Bayern Munich and then returning in 2016.

Klopp was in charge of the German side when Gotze made his first team debut and was a huge part of his development into one of the country’s best players.

The playmaker maintains a close relationship with Klopp and has hinted that they will be reunited in the future.

‘I’m still in touch with Jurgen,’ Gotze told DAZN. ‘At that time, I was just 17 and coming up from the youth team.

‘He taught me everything about professional football. He let me play. I often speak to Klopp. We never stopped talking.

‘He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges.’

It is not clear if Klopp is still keen to bring Gotze to Liverpool, but he certainly has been in the past, narrowly missing out on signing his compatriot when he moved to Bayern.

Gotze explained that situation in in the 2018 documentary, Being Mario Gotze, again talking up his love of Klopp: ‘I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool, and I was also interested in working with him again.

‘It’s still existing. He is a world-class coach and that’s why it’s always an option.

‘I decided to join Borussia Dortmund, but it was not a decision against Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp. But on the contrary.’

