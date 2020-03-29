marie-osmond-wants-to-hide-her-gray-hair-and-facetimes-‘the-talk’-hairdresser-to-get-some-useful-tips-during-this-quarantine-period!-read-to-know-more-details-in-this-article.

Marie Osmond is presently on hiatus from her daylight roundtable talk show The Talk, amid the developing coronavirus pandemic.

But the country song star isn’t always approximately to let her beauty routine slip for the duration of self-quarantine, even though that means some improvising.

She recently found out how she’s maintaining manage of her grey hairs while she’s restricted to isolation without get right of entry to to a salon.

The 60-year-old discovered Wednesday to ET that she’s been staying in contact together with her hairstylist thru FaceTime who offered a very good tip.

She said: ‘I known as her up and I said, “How does it look?” and she or he goes, “You’re proper, you really cannot do hair, can you?”

She talked me via this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, “Now you pull it over your grays and then they cannot see it.”‘

Osmond continued: ‘She informed me what to do. It’s amusing because there is all varieties of ways you may hide matters and do things that saves time and money, and proper now when people can not go.

‘I do realize how to color my hair. I just have no of the coloring matters here so she’s sending me some.’

And she’s making sure to look her quality as she joins The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba in making an Instagram Live model of the show even as on hiatus.

The Donny & Marie star posted a video Thursday morning, looking fabulous as she organized to interview the Bella twins thru video chat.

She’s currently at domestic in Utah underneath quarantine with husband, as he is diabetic and she has immune system issues.

Osmond also informed ET: ‘It’s the primary time we have been alone given that forever… We have the first-class time. I do not suppose I’ve ever slept this much. For 57 years I’ve worked. It’s been incredible.’