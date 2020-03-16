Marie Osmond Slams Corey Feldman ‘It’s Not Your Story To Tell’ — Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Ask Her Who Should Tell It?



Marie Osmond slammed Corey Feldman on the CBS show The Talk and child sexual abuse survivors are sounding off. Recently speaking out about her own sexual abuse, Marie pointed out that she didn’t feel the need to publicly name her abusers because they had died. She also took issue with the fact that in Corey Feldman’s documentary My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys, he named actor Charlie Sheen as Corey Haim’s alleged rapist. Corey Feldman and others stated in the movie that before Corey Haim passed away in 2010, he confided in them that Charlie Sheen raped him on the set of the Steven Spielberg movie Lucas.

Now, Marie Osmond is saying that it isn’t Corey Feldman’s story to tell, but child sexual abuse survivors are sounding off and asking who is going to tell it now that Corey Haim has passed away?

They are also asking what someone should do with information like that, once someone has confided in a person they were assaulted.

Marie Osmond stated the following on The Talk.

For me, talking about my abuse finally after 30 years, I didn’t feel the need to name them, because they died. They couldn’t hurt anyone. I didn’t feel the necessity to hurt the families, does that make sense? I think the sad part about all of this is, is that, in Corey Haim’s case, he’s not here. And when you start passing around secondhand information, that’s not your story, I think the only person that has a right to tell your story is you.

Corey Feldman also explained that he was a teenager when Corey Haim confided in him about this abuse. It would seem nice to think that a teenager would take information that a friend had been sexually abused to authorities, but Corey Feldman hadn’t even told authorities about his own sexual abuse until 1993 when he was questioned in regards to pedophilia claims levied against Michael Jackson.

Since Corey Feldman alleges that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim, and Charlie Sheen is still alive and in the Hollywood industry, should he be expected to keep that information silent — even when Charlie Sheen had worked on a sitcom with another young actor for years?

Rumor Willis guest hosted and weighed in, “If Corey Haim had decided to speak up, whether this is true or not, then that’s his choice…If it’s not your story, it’s just kind of gross to be using it in any way. And to not allow someone to decide for themselves.”

Again, child sexual abuse survivors left plenty of comments under the official YouTube video pointing out that Corey Haim is not alive to stop his alleged abuser, Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen released a statement through his publicist denying the allegations that he raped Corey Haim.

Fellow co-host of The Talk, Sheryl Underwood stated the following.

“The reason I don’t name names, is because I don’t want those who love me to avenge something on my behalf.”

Some are asking why the hosts of the talk think it is wrong to name alleged perpetrators of child sexual abuse. You may see the video in the player below.

What do you think?

Was Corey Feldman wrong to take the allegations against Charlie Sheen public? Do you think he has a right to reveal what he says Corey Haim confided in him if it is to protect others from working with an alleged pedophile?

Do you agree with Marie Osmond and Sheryl Underwood that in certain circumstances, it is better not to name alleged pedophiles?



