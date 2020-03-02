mariano-seals-el-clasico-win-for-real-madrid-vs.-barcelona-with-beautiful-run-and-goal-in-season-debut

Real Madrid was clearly not satisfied with a 1-0 victory at home against their bitter rivals Barcelona. That much was made clear throughout the second half as Los Blancos threw wave after wave of attack at their opponent’s goal. Eventually, the efforts paid off, but the resulting second goal came off the boot of a player not many believed should have been on the field in the first placeSpanish-Dominican striker Mariano made his season debut for Real Madrid one minute into stoppage time, coming in to replace Karim Benzema. The forward made the absolute most out of this late game opportunity and left Samuel Umtiti while chasing after the ball for his first touch of the match. Mariano turned on the jets as he made a cut toward goal and fired from what looked like an impossible angle. But the ball’s physics were in his favor. A friendly bounce placed the ball behind Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen and into the back of the net. (The goal happens around 6:11 in the video)

Up until this point in the season, Mariano had been consistently left out of Real Madrid’s squads for every competition. He has racked up a grand total of 44 minutes in the Spanish Super Cup, but that’s it. Even the decision to place him on the bench for the injured Luka Jovic raised some eyebrows. But those doubts have surely been put to rest for at least the next couple of days as his name now joins the pantheon of players to have scored in the world’s most famous soccer derby.