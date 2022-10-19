Marianne James madly in love with a famous animator, she declares her love for him: “I could have called myself…”

It’s not just the Cannes Film Festival that brings rain and shine to the Côte-d’Azur. There are also other events that punctuate life in the south of our beautiful country. On Monday October 17, 2022, for example, the week started in a divine way as a Fremantle evening was organized as part of the 38th edition of Mipcom. The Mipcom? But what is this curious term? It is quite simply the International Market for Audiovisual Content and Co-production, which brings together TV and media professionals every year in October for four days dedicated to business, discussion and sharing.

This evening inevitably saw the parade of big names in our audiovisual landscape. Have, among others, participated in this stroke of madness, Edurne Garcia Almago, Antonella Clerici, Cyril Chauquet, Brian Cox, Frédérique Bel, Raoul Bova, Melissa George, Cara Delevingne as well as Marianne James, Eric Antoine and their producer. Dressed in a long openwork jacket signed JMP Paris, the most famous singer on the small screen shared a long message, on social networks, to declare her love for her colleague, the one she had the chance, the happiness and the opportunity to rub shoulders on the film sets of the show France has an unbelievable talent – back on screen, by the way, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

“Last night in Cannes, the Mipcom was in full swingshe writes Both invited by Fremantle, our producers, in a very successful and very drunk evening. I could be called Marianne ANTOINE or him Eric JAMES as we are brother and sister! I move forward in life like a giant matron in Parisian circles of television, theater, fashion, cinema… Centers of thinness at all costs and sometimes thinness! Most women on air starve themselves to look good on screen! And men too for some time! Because the cameras always give you kilos in the antenna rendering!!!! So, when with Eric Antoine we hug… we love it! Kisses to all long live the hugs to warm our souls put to the test in these troubled times! Cuddle up my darlings, cuddle up.“