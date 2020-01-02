mariah-carey’s-twitter-account-hacked-on-new-year’s-eve;-hackers-post-offensive-tweets-with-racial-slurs

For Mariah Carey, the year 2019 ended on a rather unfortunate note after her Twitter account got hacked on New Year’s Eve. During the hack, which lasted close to half an hour, over 50 tweets were posted before the singer got it back in control.
The hackers posted a series of unexplained links, racist slurs, references to a long-running feud with Eminem as well as other bizarre tweets on the official account, which has more than 21 million followers.
Mariah Carey. Image from Twitter
One of the tweets referred to the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that was responsible for the hacking of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account, as well as other celebrities.
All tweets have now been removed from Carey’s account, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told the outlet.
Carey, 49, later addressed the hack in a post
I take a freaking nap and this happens?
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020
Carey became the first artist to be on Billboard Hot 100 in four different decades, according to the outlet. In 2018, she released her fifteenth studio album Caution, featuring collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Slick Rick, Blood Orange and Gunna.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
