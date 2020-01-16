mariah-carey-calls-being-inducted-into-the-songwriters-hall-of-fame-‘the-greatest-honour’

Mariah Carey has told her fans that she is ‘proud and humbled’ to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for recognition of her work in music.

The legendary diva, 49, was among the names confirmed to be given the prestigious accolade, alongside the likes of Pharrell Williams, Annie Lennox and more.

Mariah told her followers: ‘I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career.

‘I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!’

Mariah is being recognised for her work co-writing most of her hit songs, including All I Want For Christmas Is You.

She shared a photo of her sitting in a clear Perspex bubble chair with a notepad and pen, as well as a shot of her name and photo on the Hall of Fame alongside some of the other inductees.

As well as Mariah, the class of 2020 included Rick Nowels, who co-wrote Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven is a Place on Earth and Dido’s White Flag.

I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! 😱🤯 This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! 🙏🦋 @SongwritersHOF pic.twitter.com/Pi4R7yrRYD — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2020

The Neptunes, which consists of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, were also among those who were honoured for their work producing hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Nelly.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were honoured for their success in Eurythmics, as well as The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller and William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said of the class of 2020: ‘The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song.

‘I am very proud that we are recognising some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Mariah Carey’s Twitter account hacked by trolls as racist slurs appear on star’s profile

MORE: Mariah Carey celebrates having chart hits in four decades with a swanky private jet party, naturally





