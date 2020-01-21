maria-sharapova’s-future-uncertain-after-huge-rankings-drop-following-australian-open-defeat

Maria Sharapova has suggested she may have played her last Australian Open after losing in the first round against Donna Vekic and dropping outside the top 350 in the world rankings.

The Russian, a wildcard for the tournament, has only won three matches since her last appearance in Melbourne and is projected to drop to No.366 in the world after her 6-3 6-4 loss.

She was understandably dejected afterwards and offered no guarantees that she would be back to compete at next year’s tournament as doubts linger over her future in the sport.

Asked if she would be back at the Australian Open next year, she told reporters at her post-match press conference: ‘I don’t know.

‘I was fortunate to get myself to be here and thankful to (tournament director) Craig (Tiley) and the team allowing me to be part of this event.

‘It’s tough for me to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time.’

The defeat will see Sharapova drop down enormously in the world rankings, while ongoing shoulder problems have hampered her ability to compete outside the Slams.

Asked about the ranking drop, and whether she will ever be in a condition to play a block of tournaments, she said: ‘I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or if I will, but I would love to.

‘I don’t know if I can look at the ranking and really think about it in depth just because I really haven’t played and I was injured most of the year. I certainly have to take that into account.

‘I put myself out there. As tough as it was, I finished the match and it wasn’t the way that I wanted.

‘There is no way to get out of it except to keep believing in yourself because, if you do do all the right things and you don’t believe in yourself, then that’s probably a bad formula.’

MORE: Maria Sharapova comes out swinging after Serena Williams thrashing

MORE: Maria Sharapova unhappy with female stars playing second fiddle to ATP Cup in Brisbane as quarter-final line-up is set





