maria-sharapova-unhappy-with-female-stars-playing-second-fiddle-to-atp-cup-in-brisbane-as-quarter-final-line-up-is-set

Maria Sharapova believes the Brisbane International has been made to feel a ‘second-hand event’ after the women’s tournament was shunted to outside courts with the ATP Cup dominating the Pat Rafter Arena.

The premier WTA event has been forced to wrestle for court time with the inaugural ATP Cup at the Queensland Tennis Centre, despite boasting six of the world’s top-10 female stars.

Participants in the men’s only ATP Cup have now finished playing Brisbane – with Serbia, Australia and Canada all heading to Sydney to compete in the quarter-finals of the team event and all other nations out of the competition – allowing the WTA stars to take centre stage for the rest of the calendar week in the Brisbane International.

But Sharapova, speaking after her first-round loss to the USA’s Jennifer Brady – which was played on an outside court, is convinced that her WTA colleagues deserved better than to be pushed aside, with the men’s event monopolising the Pat Rafter Arena.

‘You definitely recognise it and notice it [starting on outside courts], it feels like a little bit of a second-hand event, said the Russian. ‘It’s definitely a bit of a strange strategic move.

‘I think there’s a lot of girls that are deserving of that centre court spot in this draw, I think there are six out of [the] top 10 players [in Brisbane].’

Fellow Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens also registered her concerns.

‘I think that having an ATP Cup at the same place that you have a premier tournament for the women is a bit challenging,’ Stephens said after her shock first-round defeat to Liudmila Samsonova.

‘I think it’s kind of a respect thing. We just weren’t in the conversation to even be considered. It was what the ATP wanted, they got what they wanted, girls to the side, that’s kind of how it always is.

‘So I think it’s unfortunate but we play and we do what we do and, hopefully next year, there will be some adjustments.

‘I don’t feel disrespected personally. I think business is business, their priority was the ATP Cup. I just feel like in general there could have been some things done differently.

‘Obviously I understand it’s a huge event and they might not have any options, which I also understand. But at the same time, we’re playing a premier here and when you have a lot of the girls in the top 10 that are playing here, and they’re all playing on side courts, it’s not the greatest look.’

However, Australia ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt – whose side face Great Britain in the quarter-finals on Thursday – thinks the men have been affected, too.

‘There’s times this week though where we certainly haven’t been able to get the practice times that we want,’ he said.

‘I know there’s meant to be certain allocation of courts for men, the men’s teams as well, so I think it works both ways.’

Britain and Australia’s clash will be followed by Argentina vs Russia on the Ken Rosewall Arena on Thursday, before Serbia and Canada and Belgium and Spain face off on Friday.

Meanwhile, any concerns of Sharapova being forced to play qualifying at the Australian Open were cut short, with tournament organisers confirming they had given the Russian a wildcard.

‘To be in the draw of the Australian Open is incredible,’ Sharapova, who never appeared in any doubt she would be given a wildcard, said.

‘I’ve had wonderful experiences there, from holding the championship trophy to losing some very tough finals as well — there’s been a lot of ups and downs in Australia.

‘So to have another chance, another opportunity, to compete on all those courts is very special.

‘I’ve always structured my schedule to compete the best that I can to be in the best physical shape for those tournaments. It’s never really been so much about ranking; (it’s more about) can I get further maybe than the previous year? Can I do better? Can I challenge myself?

‘So it’s kind of always been my thinking process, but even more so because I have to be a little bit smarter toward the end of my career.’





